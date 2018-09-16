New Jersey sending more help to Hurricane Florence recovery zone

WEST TRENTON — As what remains of Hurricane Florence continues to wind down while still wreaking havoc on North and South Carolina more volunteers from New Jersey are on their way to help those in need.

After an initial deployment of 85 members of New Jersey Task force One made its way to North Carolina last Monday, another 16 members were sent to join them on Saturday night. In addition to the added personnel the caravan also includes six rescue boats and five vehicles that will be used to help in the immediate rescue efforts.

From West Trenton the convoy is expected to make its way to Kinston, North Carolina. While Florence has weakened to a Tropical Depression flash floods and high water levels remain a serious issue.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the citizens and first responders in North and South Carolina," a statement from the New Jersey State Police said.

In addition to the members of the task force headed to North Carolina, one member is being sent to Columbia South Carolina. They will be used to help personnel in that area as part of the FEMA Incident Support team.

Task Force One includes police, fire, and emergency personnel from every county in the state and specializes in search and rescue operations.

Members of the task force evacuated more than 100 residents and pets from Beaufort County along the North Carolina coast on Friday. They assisted in evacuations, water rescues and structural damage assessments.

