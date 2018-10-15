New Jersey’s haunted house roundup: scariest NJ fall fun 2018

Looking to get your adrenaline pumping, Jersey? Ever watch 'The Walking Dead' or American Horror Story and think, 'amateurs!'? Or maybe you've been to see It and need a fresh scare courtesy of a local creepy clown.

It's the height of Halloween season across the Garden State, with a wide variety of ways to be terrified and have some fun with your friends and family. Here's a roundup of the scariest fall fun in NJ. Wanna share your heart-stopping fun at one of these spots? Tweet us @ProudJersey and at @NJ1015 !

1. Six Flags Fright Fest at Great Adventure (Ocean County)

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

Call ahead: 973-275-5555

The pros at Great Adventure set the standard for that mixture of delight and terror, inventing new ways of playing to your worst fears. This year, there's at least seven haunted mazes and five scare zones throughout the park. Haunted attractions include the post-apocalyptic Aftermath, Cell Block 6 and Big Top Terror: Forgotten Carnival in 3D (blacklight maze). Plus, live shows and Six Flags' thrilling rides you already love.

2. Camp Evans Base of Terror (Monmouth County)

2201 Marconi Rd, Wall Township

Call ahead: 732-280-3000

In Wall Township, visitors can 'experience the 100-year-old Army Base on a most terrifying and disturbing 1/2 mile-long journey.' Camp Evans Base of Terror is an all-volunteer effort to raise money for the operation of The InfoAge Science History Learning Center and Museum and preserve the grounds of a National Historic Landmark. There's a reduced admission rate for Police/EMT/Fire/Military with valid ID.

3. Bane Haunted House (Essex County)

630 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Livingston (back of building)

Email ahead: info@banehauntedhouse.com

The Bane attraction claims to be NJ's only full-contact haunted house, plus the only one that does not use animatronics. There's also two themed escape rooms (Captive and Maritime Grave) and Virtual Reality Escape rooms. (VR experts at Rowan University helped design this virtual horror house.)

4. Night of Terror (Gloucester County)

448 Lincoln Mill Rd, Mullica Hill

Call ahead: (856) 223-1669

Night of Terror includes four haunted attractions and one of Jersey's first haunted Paintball Hayrides. The Mullica Hill location was featured on HGTV’s 'Scariest Haunted Houses' for its 'Ride of Terror.' The newest attraction for 2018 is billed as 'The Harvest.'

5. Brighton Asylum (Passaic County)

2 Brighton Ave, Passaic (back of building)

Call ahead: 201-716-2827

The Brighton Asylum prides itself on keeping up a reputation as one of NJ's scariest spots. It offers fresh sets and special effects each year. New for 2018 is “The Bleeding Grounds” and "Slasher Thursdays." There's also "The Tunnel", with brand new scenes, scares, characters and more.

6. BloodShed Farms Fear Fest (Burlington County)

2919 Route 206, Columbus

Call ahead: 609-251-6707 (Visitors are urged to check the website first)

The four themed attractions are Clown-O-Phobia, Hellsgate Asylum, Trail of Terror and The Last Ride Haunted Hayride.

7. Field of Terror (Mercer County)

K and S Farms , 831 Windsor-Perrineville Road, East Windsor

Call ahead: 609-758-7817

There's a 'Circus of Terror' paintball wagon hunt, plus four themed scare areas (Killer Kornfield, The Unknown Barn, House of Insanity and Haunted Hayride to Terrortown). For folks who want a not-so-scary evening, there's a 'safe zone' with a flashlight corn maze and pumpkin picking

8. Haunted Orchards (Bergen County)

244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale

call ahead: 201-666-0472

Demarest Farms in Hillsdale has entered the scare-traction game, with its Haunted Orchards. The indoor-outdoor haunt includes a walk through an orchard, a spooky hayride and a 'series of haunted houses.'

9. C. Casola Farms (Monmouth County)

31 South Main Street, Marlboro

Call ahead: 732-946-8885

C. Casola has five terrifying attractions this season. There's a 'Haunted Hayride of Terror', a '3D Haunted Barn', 'Haunted Wooded Trail', 'Living Maze' and 'Marlboro Zombie Breakout'. (This is apart from the G-rated fall fun at A. Casola in Colts Neck.)

10. Schaefer's F arm of Horrors (Hunterdon County)

Schaefer Farms, 1051 Country Rd. 523, Flemington

Call ahead: 908-782-2705

Schaefer’s Farm of Horrors is billed as over 200 acres of fright. There's four themed attractions, from the 'Hayride of Horror' and 'Trail of Terror' to 'Massacre Maize' and the 'CARNEVIL of Chaos', all open on weekends through Halloween.

11. Scary Rotten Farms (Ocean County)

151 Brick Blvd., Brick Township

Call ahead: 732-477-0606

'Tis the season when Berry Fresh Farms goes Scary, with three 'haunts' for visitors. There's 'Sinister Sneed's Chaotic Carnival of Chaos', 'Blackened: The Plague' and new for 2018 is 'Twisted tales.'

12. Nightmare at Gravity Hill (Ocean County)

Cicconi Farms, 1005 Farmingdale Rd, Jackson

Call ahead: 732-703-4198

Explore the abandoned Ghost Town of Gravity Hill, its Graveyard and its Haunted Fields. The walk-through includes over a dozen scenes/settings spread out over five acres. ( This is among Gravity Hill spots featured in Weird NJ ).

13. Hayride of Horrors & Haunted House (Warren County)

671 Mt. Bethel Road, Hackettstown

Call ahead: 973-942-4448 or 908-637-4644

There's three attractions this year: a Haunted Hayride, Haunted House and Haunted Corn Maze, plus the all-new Zombie Paintball!

14. Scare Farm at Norz Hill Farm & Market (Somerset County)

120 South Branch Rd., Hillsborough

Call ahead: 908-371-COWS (2697)

On weekends through Halloween, there's three haunted attractions, 'Creepy Hollow', the 'Slay Ride' and 'Paranoia. '

15. Oasis Island of Terror (Mercer County)

Oasis Family Farm, 3 Circle Drive, Robbinsville

Call ahead: 609-259-7300

Mercer County offers this unique walk-through haunt that's over a mile long. New for 2018 is a 'Sawmill' escape room.

16. Cornfield of Terror at R & J Farm (Atlantic County)

723 W. Herschel St., Galloway Township

Call ahead: 609-593-6183

Live out your horror movie nightmares as you walk through this haunted cornfield attraction. The website promises to "make you run out of your shoes". R and J Farm also has a corn maze that visitors can do by flashlight and offers a bonfire with outdoor movie.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

