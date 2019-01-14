New Jersey on the front lines in the war against addiction

Addiction can be a killer and in New Jersey, we have one of the biggest problems in the nation and the problem is actually getting worse. This despite all the candlelight vigils and speeches given by politicians. The pols in Trenton are more interested in sound bites, headlines and re-election instead of actually helping people beat addiction.

For years I've been working with one of New Jersey's most important private groups. A group that has literally saved hundreds of lives, CFC Loud-N-Clear . My friend Daniel Regan founded the organization with his mom Lynn and they have been working hard expanding the group and saving lives and families for years.

Working along side is Daniel's dad Marc and sister Ashley, this is a family unit that provides one of the best examples of overcoming adversity and channeling a negative into a huge positive.

The story about Daniel's own battle with addiction is an incredible one and best told by his mom , Lynn.

We were joined on the morning show by Lynn and Daniel along with their new friends at Impact 100 Jersey Coast , a charitable group focused on raising money for women leading the way to help their communities. CFC was the recipient of one of their grants in December and presented with a check for $112,000.

CFC stands for Come Full Circle, and is best described by Daniel as the journey to fight the infection of addiction:

I always describe addiction as more of an infection than a disease. It starts off as a wound that isn’t taken care of properly whether that is a chemical imbalance, a belief system that is irrational, unresolved trauma or the inability to cope with conditions. A person finds a substance or behavior that fixes the symptoms but not the problem and the wound becomes infected (addiction). Addiction Treatment is where one goes to clean that wound out of the infection and then recovery, community, and relapse prevention are the protocol in order to finally heal that wound. Once all our wounds are healed, we need to maintain these practices so that any new wounds do not become infected. - Daniel Regan, Founder

