New Jersey may be freezing, but at least there’s free ice skating!

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

There is a lake not far from my house that I wait to freeze every winter. Well, the wait wasn’t too long this year.

I tested it Friday night and it seemed solid, but then we woke up Saturday morning to enough snow to mess things up for a planned hockey game. You could skate across it but there was just enough snow to keep you from moving a puck through it.

So, break out the shovels and the leaf blowers and let’s make a hockey rink.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.