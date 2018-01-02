New Jersey may be freezing, but at least there’s free ice skating!
There is a lake not far from my house that I wait to freeze every winter. Well, the wait wasn’t too long this year.
I tested it Friday night and it seemed solid, but then we woke up Saturday morning to enough snow to mess things up for a planned hockey game. You could skate across it but there was just enough snow to keep you from moving a puck through it.
So, break out the shovels and the leaf blowers and let’s make a hockey rink.
