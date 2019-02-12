New Jersey man bites Vermont trooper

A New Jersey man did the state proud while skiing in Vermont. He bit a Vermont State Trooper.

The Boston Herald reports that police were called to the Jay Peak Ski Resort for an “unruly intoxicated man” who police say was being aggressive toward guests as well as being really drunk. That man was Daniel Szydek of Union Township and he did not go quietly into protective custody, police said -- he allegedly bit one trooper while being placed into custody and reportedly kicked another after being taken to the police barracks.

Szydek was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on law enforcement. Way to represent the state, Daniel.

