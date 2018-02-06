New Jersey is well represented on the Super Bowl champion Eagles

A 23 year-old rookie from Glassboro New Jersey played a prominent role in the Eagles win against New England Sunday night at the Super Bowl.

Corey Clement caught a touchdown pass and had a great game to cap off an amazing rookie year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Other players from the Garden State on the championship team include:

Vinny Curry, who is from Neptune and played his college football at Marshall.

Malcolm Jenkins is native of Piscataway and fortunately spent his college career at Ohio State.

Rasul Douglass overcame some tough odds to make it from East Orange to start his NFL career as a rookie with the Eagles and gets a Super Bowl ring right out of the box.

Rick Lovato attended Middletown High School South and is the Eagles long snapper this season.

Corey Clement from Glassboro knew from when he was in 7th grade he wanted to play in the NFL. Little did he know he's play for the team he rooted for and win a Super Bowl in his rookie year!

About a half dozen players also from Jersey were on this years' Patriots team, but they're not Super Bowl Champs (this year anyway). Just goes to show how much talent in just about every area of sport or entertainment comes right here from New Jersey every year.

