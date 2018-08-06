New Jersey is tough on weed smokers

According to an excellent article in The Asbury Park Press, New Jersey pot smokers are arrested by local police at the highest rate in the nation .

The Press quotes the FBI that more New Jerseyans were arrested for marijuana than for rape, assault, murder, and any type of theft in 2016. We’re closer than ever to legalizing weed, yet 10.6% of all arrests in New Jersey are for marijuana, the highest rate in the nation; South Carolina was second at 9.90.

In Mendham Township, almost two thirds of arrest are for marijuana. In Point Pleasant it’s about 13%. Statewide, marijuana arrests have increased by 60 percent since 2007.

