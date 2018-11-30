New Jersey is not all that charitable

According to a new study by wallethub.com , New Jerseyans are not all that charitable compared to the rest of the country. We’re far from the worst, but we’re not close to being the best, either. We rank eighteenth (tied with Oklahoma) in the US. The criteria used include: volunteer rate, community service requirements for high school students, share of money donated to charity, public charities per capita, food banks per capita, and homeless shelters per capita.

New Jersey ranks 25th for charitable giving and 22nd for volunteering. The top five states for charity are Minnesota, Utah, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut. The bottom five are: Hawaii, Louisiana, Arizona, Rhode Island, and Nevada (50th). Pennsylvania just missed the top ten, finishing 11th. See the full results here .

