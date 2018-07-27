New Jersey is a pretty safe state for teen drivers

Source: WalletHub

When it comes to teen drivers, New Jersey does pretty well. According to Wallethub, New Jersey is the 13th overall state for teen drivers, but ranks number 5 in teen fatalities per teen population.

The site used criteria like teen “under the influence”, percentage who wear their seatbelt, the share who text/email while driving, cost of speeding tickets, gas prices, and provision of teen drivers’ graduated driver license. New York, Washington, Maryland, and Illinois were the safest states and Nebraska, Missouri, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming the least. See the full list here.

