New Jersey is a pretty good state for working dads

New Jersey ranks in the top ten of states for working dads, according to a new study by Wallethub.com. The rankings were determined by measuring factors including economic & social well-being, work-life balance, child care and health.

With all the factors considered, New Jersey ranked 6th in the country for working dads. New Jersey’s highest rank in an individual category was in highest median income (adjusted for cost of living) where we ranked 4th.

The highest ranking states overall were:

1. Connecticut

2. Minnesota

3. Massachusetts

4. District of Columbia

5. Vermont.

