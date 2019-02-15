New Jersey has six spots in richest places
Bloomberg has their rankings out for the richest places in America and New Jersey claimed 18 of the top 100 and 6 of the top 50, making the Garden State the home to the second most upscale locales; California was number one. Here are the six New Jersey towns in the top 50 with their average household income:
6. Short Hills $377,491
19. Rumson $303,542
32. Upper Saddle River $271,700
39. Upper Montclair $263,035
47. North Caldwell $251,468
49. Glen Ridge $248698
The top 5 in the nation are: Atherton, CA, Scarsdale, NY, Cherry Hills Village, CO, Los Altos, CA, and Hillsborough, CA.
The complete list of the top 100 is here.
