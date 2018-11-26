New Jersey grabs two spots on the priciest zip code list

A real estate website called PropertyShark.com has released their annual rankings of the priciest zip codes in which to buy a home. The results are based on the median price of all closed transactions of residential homes in 2018 including condos, co-ops, single and two family homes. California dominates the list, placing 82 zip codes in the top 100 (actually the top 117 due to ties), with Silicon Valley accounting for 30 of those.

While we all know how expensive it is to live in New Jersey, surprisingly, the Garden State had only two entries. You can probably guess where they are: 07620 in Alpine in Bergen County, and 07078, which is Short Hills in Essex County. Alpine ranked 33rd in the country, while Short Hills barely made the list, sneaking in at number 100. The median sales price of a home in Alpine was $2.2 million, while in Short Hills that number is $1.426 million. Atherton, California took the top spot with a median sales price of $6.7 million; Sagaponack on Long Island was 2nd. The complete list is here .

