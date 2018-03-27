New Jersey fires displace dozens

NEWARK — Several families were displaced by two large fires in New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

Flames spread from one home on South 9th Street in the University Heights section of Newark to two others, according to CBS New York . The initial fire broke out around 6:30 a.m., and helicopter shots of the fire showed the three multi-story homes affected are very close to one another.

Fire officials told NJ.com 11 people lived in the three homes. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

A displaced resident told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that squatters were living in the house where the fire started.

New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said smoke from the fire could be seen by commuters approaching Newark from Route 280 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

Six members from two families were displaced by a two-alarm fire in the Mapleleaf Park condos on Saw Mill Road in Brick early Tuesday morning, according to the New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross.

Witnesses said the fire started in a vacant condo and spread to two other units.

The cause of the fire in the Herbertsville section of Brick remained under investigation.

