New Jersey could have a chance to kick out Bob Menendez (Opinion)

Jim Gearhart was shocked.

Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Menendez's race against Republican challenger Bob Hugin is in a dead heat, according to a Stockton University poll . A Democratic seneator this vulnerable? It's the sort of thing that just doesn't happen in New Jersey.

Jim Gearhart takes on the race in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

He was also aghast after reading a recent Breitbart report that when Sen. Rand Paul tried to block funding to Afghan forces until the U.S. Special Inspector General verifies that there are no children being used as soldiers or as sex slaves. The New York Times has previously reported the latter — known as "bacha bazi," or "boy play" — is commonplace and U.S. solders were often told to turn a blind eye.

According to the Breitbart report, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker (R-TN) and Menendez (D-NJ) both opposed Paul's measure — saying it would set an "achievable standard" for verification and that withdrawing U.S. support would hurt the U.S.'s ability to try andend "bacha bazi."

"Even though this is a custom that is so odious — how could anyone not at least pay attention to it?" Jim asks on the latest edition of the podcast.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast.

— Townsquare Media staff, with previous reporting by Sergio Bichao.

