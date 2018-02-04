New Jersey businesses, law enforcement ready for the Super Bowl

TRENTON — Patriots and Eagles fans alike are making last minute plans for Sunday night's Super Bowl matchup.

The Boston Market in Moorestown was one of many South Jersey locations that became "Philly Market" for the week and draped a "Philly" banner over the word "Boston" on the store's sign.

"They're diehard Eagles fans around here so they wanted to block it out just to represent. Putting 'Philly' over the name 'Boston' they feel like they're separating and letting them know we want no part of New England. They want everything with Philly," the manager on duty named Nancy told New Jersey 101.5. She declined to give her last name.

"People are coming by and taking pictures. They think it's the greatest thing since sliced bread," she said

In addition to her store, Nancy said many stores in the area, including most of stores in Philadelphia, have temporarily changed names for the past week.

Haley Parks, the Rutgers student whose love for the Eagles went viral in a video in which she fears she missed the Super Bowl while in surgery to remove her wisdom teeth made it to Minneapolis with her father Bob Parks. The Eagles gave her two tickets to the Super Bowl but she had to get herself there.

Bob Parks said they caught a flight on Saturday out of Baltimore and found a hotel room as well.

Patriots fan are far and few in New Jersey, but Gov. Phil Murphy, a native of Needham, Massachusetts, is rooting for the Patriots.

Murphy who told NJ.com , "Let there be no doubt: I have grown up and I remain today a Patriots fan."

The governor is also close friends with Jon Bon Jovi who in turn is tight with Patriots owner Bob Kraft. The Jersey rocker was on the sidelines of Foxboro Stadium during the Patriots win over Jacksonville to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

No matter which team you root for police across New Jersey will have extra patrols on Sunday night looking for drunk drivers.

"Although some of our officers will be home watching the big game, others will be keeping the streets of Washington Township safe. Fans don't let fans drive drunk. E-A-G-L-E-S," the Washington Township Police in Gloucester County warned.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office recommended naming a designated driver if you go out, not to provide alcohol to minors at a party, and to not let a guest who is impaired to drive home.

Super Bowl safety tips from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office)

