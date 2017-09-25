New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for September 25 (Afternoon)
Despite repeated warnings for people to stay out of the water, there were multiple drownings at the shore this weekend.
President Trump is putting new restrictions on his travel ban that are set to take effect on October 18.
The state's new PARCC test requirements could keep some kids from graduating high school?
The state's latest homeless count included 49 children.
