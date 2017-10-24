New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for October 24 (Morning)
A campus is shocked, saddened and angry at word that the body of missing friend Nick Pratico was found on Monday.
The International Policing Community is on the hunt for more than half a dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey.
At least $95 million was deceptively obtained from American consumers by scam-artist student loan debt relief groups over the past couple years, according to crackdown results revealed by the Federal Trade Commission.
The local American Legion post won’t be watching the Jets or Giants this season — or any other football teams.
Groups on the far right and left of the political debate allied Monday to criticize the $7 billion in tax breaks New Jersey and Newark offered Amazon to build a headquarters in the city.
