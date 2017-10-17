New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for October 17 (Afternoon)
Rutgers Police are are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman in her dorm room on Friday.
New data shows nearly 30 percent of Garden State residents are obese.
There were few areas of agreement in Tuesday’s debate between the major-party candidates for lieutenant governor, with Democrat Sheila Oliver and Republican Carlos Rendo trading barbs about one another and the would-be governors each hopes to serve.
https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-10-17b.mp3