New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for October 17 (Afternoon)

New data shows nearly 30 percent of Garden State residents are obese.

There were few areas of agreement in Tuesday’s debate between the major-party candidates for lieutenant governor, with Democrat Sheila Oliver and Republican Carlos Rendo trading barbs about one another and the would-be governors each hopes to serve.

https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-10-17b.mp3

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top