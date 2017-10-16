New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for October 16 (Morning)

Advocates for undocumented immigrants are voicing concern about what appears to be a clear change in policy by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
Roughly 2 in 5 likely voters in New Jersey – and even more among the broader population – have no opinion on the candidates for governor. So it’s a sure bet their running mates are barely known.

https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-10-16.mp3

