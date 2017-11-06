New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for November 6 (Afternoon)

Several people remain hospitalized following a shooting in Texas that fatally wounded 26 people.

You have 14 hours to cast your vote on Tuesday, but officials throughout New Jersey have been preparing all year for Election Day and any problems or irregularities that may pop up.

On this election eve, a new Fairleigh-Dickinson/Public Mind poll on Gov. Chris Christie’s tenure finds better than 4 in 10 describing him as among Jersey’s worst governors.

An officer who served in the local police department for almost a decade passed away suddenly this week, according to Chief Karin DiMichele.