New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Nov. 9 (Morning)
Racial tensions are high at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology amid allegations of open discrimination of African-American students.
A former member of former Gov. Jon Corzine's senior leadership team from his time in Trenton has been named the executive director of Governor-elect Phil Murphy's transition team.
It is no secret that Murphy wants to legalize and tax marijuana in New Jersey, but the issue remains mired in controversy, and the debate is a complicated one.
