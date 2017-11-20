New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Nov. 20 (Morning)

It may be routine for all schools in just a couple of years, but for now, select districts in New Jersey are gradually introducing special policies devoted to the opioid antidote Narcan.

Administering Narcan is not as simple as some have made it seem. We walk you through the process as part of our Heroin Uncut series.

Cult leader Charles Manson has died.

"Megan's Law," prompted by the 1994 murder of a 7-year-old New Jersey girl by a repeat sex offender, has now gone international.