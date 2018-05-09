New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 9 (Morning)
How are your allergies? This week has been the worst, and there is little relief in sight.
Are hot coffee and tea at Wawa too hot? A New Jersey couple says yes.
Grief counselors will be back at a Somerset County high school today, as students and faculty deal with the sudden death of a classmate.
The investigation continues into how a 6-year-old girl fell out of a third-floor window in Newark and died.
New Jersey has some of the toughest gun control laws in America, so why do we still have so many shootings?