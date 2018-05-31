New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 31 (Morning)
Two bottles of Twisted Tea ... that's what sparked the violent confrontation between Wildwood police and a 20-year-old Philadelphia woman.
The driver of the school bus involved in a crash that killed a student and teacher has been released pending a possible trial.
Prosecutors claim there is traffic cam video proving the school bus driver tried to make an illegal U-turn, but both they and the state DOT are refusing to release it.
Seaside Heights has been attempting to repair its reputation and promote a family-friendly image, but for the borough administrator, this past holiday weekend was the straw that broke the camel's back.