New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 30 (Morning)

The Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a Wildwood police officer says she was spitting out sand after being knocked down on the beach, and was not spitting on the officer.

As officials investigate the Wildwood incident and attempt to assign blame, one thing is for certain: That is not how an arrest should go down.

The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck, killing a student and teacher, is due in court Wednesday on death by auto charges, as one of the crash survivors gets a big welcome home.