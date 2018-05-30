New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 30 (Afternoon)
The 77-year-old bus driver charged with two counts of death by auto in a Route 80 crash with a dump truck has been released from jail pending his trial.
A national animal-rights group says a New Jersey rodeo treated a fatally injured horse with cruelty.
Never before has a bigger share of New Jersey residents expressed a negative view of their state.
The club where the "Jersey Shore" cast used to party is under the microscope and could close, if the borough administrator has his way.
The peregrine falcon is back. And they've taken up residence atop some of New Jersey's most pricey real estate with killer views.