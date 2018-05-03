New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 3 (Evening)

The state's largest teachers union will examine its own members' conduct after undercover videos showed officials in two districts discussing how they use questionable means to defend teachers.

The Kenilworth school superintendent charged with defecating in public was caught in the act at the Holmdel High School football field and track, according to surveillance.

Wildwood will start offering parking on the beach, on weekends beginning with Memorial Day Weekend, and seven days a week starting the third week of June.