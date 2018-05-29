New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 29 (Afternoon)
Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. said the officers involved in a violent struggle caught on video were doing their jobs, because the woman involved refused to comply with an officer’s orders.
Beginning next Monday, NJ Transit will adjust their train schedules on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Pascack Valley and Morris & Essex lines to allow for safety improvements.
One person is dead and two people on the run after a pickup truck ran into a tree on Sunday night.
Summer is when workers usually take time off from work. But employees taking vacation doesn't necessarily mean they are completely checking out.