New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 26-28

Hundreds of people in Paramus continue to mourn the deaths of a teacher and a student, as the school bus driver charged for causing the fatal crash was scheduled to appear before a judge Friday.

Weehawken High School students may be getting a second prom after their first attempt was nearly sunk.

There will be extra patrols on New Jersey roads this holiday weekend, with police watching out specifically for distracted, drunken, and aggressive drivers.

A federal transportation panel is recommending to states that all new large school buses be equipped with seatbelts. The National Transportation Safety Board approved the lap-shoulder seatbelt recommendation Tuesday in Washington.

An increase in New Jersey’s gas tax this fall looks increasingly likely, as collections have fallen behind expectations.

Haunted by the memory of six fatal crashes during last year's Memorial Day weekend, police around New Jersey will have extra patrols on the roads looking for distracted and drunk drivers.

With the unofficial start of the summer season upon us, New Jersey Homeland Security officials have launched a new Secure the Shore initiative to keep everyone on boardwalks and beaches safe.

The water is safe for visitors of New Jersey's beaches this Memorial Day weekend. Coastal surveillance flights started Monday, and water sampling started one week prior. And despite several days of rainfall, which is typically to blame for heightened bacteria levels in the water, there are no advisories or closures listed for New Jersey's beaches.

Federal forecasters are out with their predictions for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season that begins June 1 and ends Nov. 31. They say it could be above normal in terms of storm frequency.

Want to get away this summer, but without breaking the bank? The Garden State has plenty of "staycation" opportunities for those looking to get more value out of their trip.

Allegations of corruption, racism and sexual harassment involving a sex toy named "Big Blue" were publicly revealed this month in a lawsuit against the police department. But borough officials were aware of at least some of these allegations almost a year and a half earlier.

The principal of a New Jersey high school has apologized for what he called "insensitive" language on tickets for the upcoming senior prom.

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.