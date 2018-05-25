New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 25 (Morning)
Hundreds of people in Paramus continue to mourn the deaths of a teacher and a student, as the school bus driver charged for causing the fatal crash is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday.
Weehawken High School students may be getting a second prom after their first attempt was nearly sunk.
There will be extra patrols on New Jersey roads this holiday weekend, with police watching out specifically for distracted, drunken, and aggressive drivers.