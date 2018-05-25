New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 25 (Evening)

The Paramus school bus driver who has been charged with killing a student and teacher in a crash had a driving record with eight speeding violations and 14 license suspensions. But his record was not bad enough to raise red flags and prevent him from driving school children.

Coastal surveillance flights started Monday, and water sampling started one week prior. And despite several days of rainfall, which is typically to blame for heightened bacteria levels in the water, there are no advisories or closures listed for New Jersey's beaches.