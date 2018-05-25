New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 25 (Afternoon)

The Paramus school bus driver who has been charged with killing a student and teacher in a crash had a driving record with eight speeding violations and 14 license suspensions.

About a quarter of U.S. residents won't go on vacation this summer because they can't afford it, finds a new survey from Bankrate.com. Just over half of Americans plan on taking a vacation, at a median estimated cost of $1,000. Twenty-four percent think they'll spend more than $2,000.