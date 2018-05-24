New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 24 (Morning)
While funeral services are held for Paramus teacher Jennifer Williamson on Thursday, debate continues on school bus seat belts, as federal safety officials strongly recommend the same seat belts we have in our cars.
Gov. Phil Murphy has nothing to do with the triggering of a 3- to 4-cent gas tax hike in the fall, but he does support it.
The NFL has muddled a divisive issue even more by announcing that players will be required to stand for the National Anthem if they're on the field before games.