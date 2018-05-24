New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 24 (Afternoon)

The 77-year-old driver of a Paramus public school bus that collided with a dump truck last week on Route 80 has been charged with with two counts of vehicular homicide, according to criminal complaints obtained by the Daily Record.

A bus fire closed the local lanes of the Garden State Parkway on Thursday morning.

Senate President Steve Sweeney said he's exploring the option of suing professional and college leagues for the costs and lost revenue in the state's years-long sports betting battle.