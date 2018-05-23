New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 23 (Morning)
The driver of the school bus involved in last week's horrific crash on Route 80 has a history of speeding and license suspensions.
One figure implicated in the lawsuit against a small-town police department involving a big blue sex toy remains on the job, and has been collecting two checks from the public.
The number of incarcerated women has increased by more than 700 percent since 1980, but looking state-by-state, New Jersey's female imprisonment rate is pretty impressive.