New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 23 (Afternoon)
The driver of the school bus involved in a horrific crash with a dump truck on Route 80 last Thursday has a record with eight speeding violations and 14 license suspensions.
A bill directing public schools and colleges in New Jersey to stop selling food and beverages in polystyrene packaging has taken a first step in the Legislature.
A Monmouth County church is inviting parishioners to bring their canines, cats and canaries to special pet-friendly services.