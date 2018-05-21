New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 21 (Morning)
Hundreds of family and friends are paying their last respects to a 10-year-old girl killed in a bus crash in Mount Olive last week.
Over the past few years, fatal hit-and-run crashes in New Jersey have increased dramatically.
The ShopRite in Hackensack was the site of the sale of the single winning ticket in Saturday's Powerball drawing.
In Totowa, the quick arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Quick Chek may have been due to a borough police officer being in the store at the time.