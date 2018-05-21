New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 21 (Afternoon)

Fatal hit-and-run accidents are on the rise in New Jersey, up 38 percent between 2013 and 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are available.

An interior designer on her way into New York for a night out with friends says she was shocked when her NJ Transit driver started counting and straightening his cash while driving on a rainy Route 3 toward the Lincoln Tunnel Saturday.

It's a fact of life: You file an auto insurance claim just once and your premium goes up. But just how much of a hike are you looking at? A study by InsuranceQuotes and Quadrant Information Services has the answer.

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top