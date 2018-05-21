New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 21 (Afternoon)

Fatal hit-and-run accidents are on the rise in New Jersey, up 38 percent between 2013 and 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are available.

A bus driver quickly got nearly a dozen students off her bus when the engine burst into flames en route to school on Monday morning.

An interior designer on her way into New York for a night out with friends says she was shocked when her NJ Transit driver started counting and straightening his cash while driving on a rainy Route 3 toward the Lincoln Tunnel Saturday.