New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 2 (Afternoon)
Action is stirring in Trenton around the issue of allowing immigrants not legally in the country to get limited-purpose New Jersey driver’s licenses.
As many as 85 percent of children in New Jersey have preventive dental care. But the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a Maryland-based foundation focused on improving the well-being of American children, finds lack of access for low-income families.
A dairy farm in Fredon Township has introduced the state's first Taylor Ham ice cream.