New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 18 (Afternoon)

Authorities say possible explosive devices have been located at a high school in Texas where a shooting took place that killed multiple people.

A town continues to grieve for the loss of a fifth-grader and a teacher as new information emerges about what caused the horrific crash of their bus on Route 80 during a class trip.

East Brook Middle School was full of flowers, purple ribbons and tears the morning after a teacher and student lost their lives in a bus crash on Route 80 heading to a class trip on Thursday.

Dozens are injured after one NJ Transit bus rear-ended another in the Lincoln Tunnel on Friday morning.