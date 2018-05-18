New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 18 (Afternoon)
Authorities say possible explosive devices have been located at a high school in Texas where a shooting took place that killed multiple people.
A town continues to grieve for the loss of a fifth-grader and a teacher as new information emerges about what caused the horrific crash of their bus on Route 80 during a class trip.
East Brook Middle School was full of flowers, purple ribbons and tears the morning after a teacher and student lost their lives in a bus crash on Route 80 heading to a class trip on Thursday.
Dozens are injured after one NJ Transit bus rear-ended another in the Lincoln Tunnel on Friday morning.
More than 1.3 million households in New Jersey can't afford a basic monthly budget that includes food, housing, child care, health care, transportation and a cell phone, according to data released Thursday by the United Way ALICE Project.