New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 18 (Afternoon)

Authorities say possible explosive devices have been located at a high school in Texas where a shooting took place that killed multiple people.

More than 1.3 million households in New Jersey can't afford a basic monthly budget that includes food, housing, child care, health care, transportation and a cell phone, according to data released Thursday by the United Way ALICE Project.

