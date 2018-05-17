New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 17 (Afternoon)
A crash involving a school bus loaded with fifth grade students and a dump truck on Route 80 left at least 10 people hospitalized Thursday morning.
This police department’s top brass sexually harassed and physically assaulted underlings while using racist slurs, committing crimes and stealing from the public, according to a scandal-filled lawsuit filed by six department employees.
During our special town hall Wednesday night on mental health in New Jersey, we uncovered several residents, who report having trouble getting the help they need.