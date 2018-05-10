New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 10 (Afternoon)

A convicted sex offender was arrested after making inappropriate comments to a mother and daughter while they were shopping at a township store, and has been connected to similar incidents around town.

A major convenience store chain in New Jersey is in hot water over the temperature of its hot beverages.

A bomb squad was called to a Goodwill facility for what workers thought was a grenade.

An annual average of 933,674 New Jersey adults had a mental illness — mild or extreme — from 2011 through 2015, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

