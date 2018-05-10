New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 10 (Afternoon)
A convicted sex offender was arrested after making inappropriate comments to a mother and daughter while they were shopping at a township store, and has been connected to similar incidents around town.
A major convenience store chain in New Jersey is in hot water over the temperature of its hot beverages.
Undocumented immigrants raised in New Jersey can now apply for state financial aid programs to attend New Jersey colleges.
A bomb squad was called to a Goodwill facility for what workers thought was a grenade.
An annual average of 933,674 New Jersey adults had a mental illness — mild or extreme — from 2011 through 2015, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.