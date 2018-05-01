New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 1 (Afternoon)

With fewer homes to choose from these days, and more folks going after those homes, snagging a property within your budget isn't as likely.

Public Service Electric and Gas has reached an agreement with the state Board of Public Utilities to replace aging piping in its natural gas delivery system — and customers will help foot the bill.

