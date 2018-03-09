New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 9 (Morning)
New Jersey is slowly getting back to normal, but for more than 100,000 residents still without power, their patience is wearing thin.
Gov. Phil Murphy has now ordered a state investigation into the performance of New Jersey's power companies, both before and after the storm.
In what may be the first official death blamed on the storm in the state, a man was literally incinerated as he drove around a barrier and over a live wire in Franklin Lakes.