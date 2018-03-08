New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 8 (Afternoon)
The morning commute will be slower than normal, as cleanup from Wednesday's nor'easter continues around New Jersey.
The heavy, wet snow from Wednesday's nor'easter brought down more trees and wires across New Jersey, plunging hundreds of thousands into darkness.
The latest influenza surveillance data from the state Health Department shows more and more Garden State residents are continuing to come down with the flu. But there is some good news.