New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 6 (Afternoon)
JCP&L crews continue restoration efforts as the next nor'easter bears down on New Jersey.
Get ready for another nor-easter expected to hit tonight.
The Assembly Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee heard hours of testimony on Monday about how legalizing pot would impact the New Jersey economy, the criminal justice system, and the public health of citizens young and old.
A drunk man who took a costly Uber ride from West Virginia to New Jersey has set up a GoFundMe page.