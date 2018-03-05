New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 5 (Morning)
With thousands of customers across the state still without power after Friday's nor'easter, two of the largest utilities in the state have announced they will work together to solve the bulk of the power problems.
An already mostly empty beach was completely cleared for around an hour on Sunday when police received a report of a grenade on the beach.
Legislation that would push towns and school systems to share services, in part by threatening to withhold funds, is again moving in the state Senate.