New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 5 (Evening)
It's a race against the clock to restore power in some parts of New Jersey, as yet another nor'easter is forecast to drop more snow in the same areas.
Legislation that would push towns and school systems to share services, in part by threatening to withhold funds, is again moving in the state Senate.
New Jersey-based Community Access Unlimited is helping people with developmental disabilities find employment during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and beyond.