New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 30 (Morning)

An 11-year-old boy inspired by a YouTube video called in a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a Jersey Shore Walmart store.

Residents in a Mercer County community warned Thursday about a large cat-like animal roaming the area have nothing to worry about.

A new study finds the new tax laws will have a negative impact on a higher percentage of households in New Jersey than in any other state.

More hate crimes are being reported in New Jersey, according to new statistics from the State Police.

A woman cheats death in Toms River — and now the man police say put a gun near her head, pulling the trigger but missing the shot, is arrested.

If you look up when you’re walking or driving, you’re bound to see birds of all types sitting together on telephone and electric wires as they watch the world go by. Sometimes they’re in large groups huddled together; other times they’re far apart. So what the heck is going on here?