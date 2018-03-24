New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 24-25

The fourth nor'easter of the season has delayed the unofficial start of summer for Six Flags Great Adventure as the cleanup continues. Beware overnight re-freezes throughout the weekend.

A man who allegedly left a cardbox with the message "what if this was a bomb" outside the mailroom of an apartment building was charged with making a terroristic threat on Thursday.

A review of New Jersey's medical marijuana program is due on Gov. Phil Murphy's desk within days.

Police continue to search for a suspect in the death of a Gloucester Township man slashed in the face during an apparently road-rage incident . "On March 7, 2018, all of our lives were changed forever when Joe was viciously slashed across his face by an evil, hateful monster in a road rage incident," a GoFundMe page looking to raise money for Joseph Pirri's family says. "Joe was just trying to get home from work during the worst Nor'Easter of the year."

Parent after parent spoke to the school board Monday night about two students who community members say were punished for posting a picture from a gun range online — and the local NRA is threatening legal action .

Gov. Phil Murphy and hundreds of New Jersey teens will be part of the March for our Lives on Saturday . The event — described by organizers as "student-centered, student-lead" — is scheduled for 10 a.m at Military Park in Newark and at about a dozen other locations across the state, as students from Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of February's mass shooting left 14 dead, march in Washington.